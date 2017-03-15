版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Cascades renews its normal course issuer bid

March 15 Cascades Inc:

* Cascades renews its normal course issuer bid

* Cascades Inc says purchases pursuant to normal course issuer bid will commence on March 17, 2017 and will not continue beyond March 16, 2018

* Cascades Inc says notice will enable cascades to acquire up to 946,066 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐