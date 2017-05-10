BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Cascades Inc:
* Cascades announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.13
* Q1 earnings per share C$1.70
* Q1 sales C$1.006 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cascades - expect results in near-term to benefit from recent price increases, declining raw material costs, improving market fundamentals in Europe
* Cascades Inc - board of directors of cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share to be paid on June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit