版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics appoints Robert Azelby to the board

March 13 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc:

* Cascadian Therapeutics announces changes to board of directors

* Says Robert Azelby appointed to the board

* Says Jackson retired from board as of March 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐