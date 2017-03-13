BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics appoints Robert Azelby to the board

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc:
* Cascadian Therapeutics announces changes to board of directors
* Says Robert Azelby appointed to the board
Says Jackson retired from board as of March 8, 2017
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit