版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share of $0.30

May 9 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects operating expenses in 2017 to be slightly higher than in 2016, due to rise in activities related to her2climb pivotal trial

* Cash used in operations for 2017 is expected to be approximately $50.0 million to $54.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐