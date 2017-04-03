版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Casella Waste says invited prospective lenders for considering potential repricing of term loan B facility of $350 million

April 3 Casella Waste Systems Inc

* Casella Waste says invited prospective lenders to meeting scheduled for April 3 for considering potential repricing of term loan B facility of $350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
