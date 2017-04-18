版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems completes term loan repricing

April 18 Casella Waste Systems Inc:

* Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Completes successful term loan repricing

* Casella Waste Systems Inc- expects annual interest savings to be approximately $0.9 million from term loan repricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐