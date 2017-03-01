BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems posts Q4 adj profit of $0.05/share

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 Casella Waste Systems Inc:
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $124 million and $128 million
* Casella Waste Systems, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results; and provides fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 loss per share $0.29
* Q4 revenue $143.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $577 million to $587 million
* Sees 2017 normalized free cash flow between $32 million and $36 million
* Continue to pursue future expansion capacity at Southbridge landfill
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of between $55 million and $59 million
* FY2017 revenue view $576.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.