BRIEF-Casi Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.03

May 15 Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Casi Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - as of March 31, 2017, Casi had cash and cash equivalents of $25.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
