BRIEF-Casmed reports Q1 loss per share of $0.08

May 3 Cas Medical Systems Inc

* Casmed reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 sales $5.2 million versus $5.5 million

* Sees 2017 total fore-sight sales to increase in mid-single-digit percentages

* Sees 2017 total fore-sight disposable sensor sales to increase approximately 10 pct

* Sees 2017 U.S. Fore-Sight sensor sales to increase in mid-teens percentages

* Sees 2017 U.S. Monitor placements to increase in mid-teens percentages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
