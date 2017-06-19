版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Casper raises $170 million in Series C funding

June 19 Casper:

* Casper raises $170 million in Series C funding

* Casper announces close of $170 million Series C investment round; new investment led by target and includes Tresalia, IVP, NEA, and Irving Capital

* Casper - brings total funding to date to $240 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐