2017年 3月 30日

BRIEF-Castle Brands acquires additional 20.1 pct stake in Gosling-Castle Partners Inc

March 30 Castle Brands Inc:

* Castle Brands announces key new developments with Goslings

* Has acquired an additional 20.1% stake in Gosling-Castle Partners Inc.

* Transaction increases Castle Brands ownership of GCP to 80.1% and will enable consolidation for tax purposes

* GCP's export agreement with Gosling's Export Limited, distribution agreement with Castle Brands have been extended through March 31, 2030 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
