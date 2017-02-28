版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Castle Brands announces national supply agreement with Walmart

Feb 28 Castle Brands Inc

* Castle brands inc - consumers can expect to find goslings stormy ginger beer in walmart stores in march 2017

* Castle brands inc - agreement to supply goslings stormy ginger beer and goslings stormy diet ginger beer to all u.s. Walmart stores

* Castle brands announces national supply agreement with walmart

* Castle brands inc - agreement to supply approximately 4,500 walmart stores with goslings stormy ginger beer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐