BRIEF-Castle Brands Q4 sales rose 13.1 pct to $22.6 mln

June 14 Castle Brands Inc:

* Castle Brands announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 sales rose 13.1 percent to $22.6 million

* Ebitda, as adjusted, for q4 of fiscal 2017 improved to $2.1 million as compared to $1.4 million for comparable prior-year period

* Fy 7 percent net sales growth was driven by U.S. sales growth of Jefferson's bourbons and Goslings stormy ginger beer