BRIEF-Castle Brands says consideration for GCP share acquisition was $20 mln in cash and 800,000 shares of co

March 30 Castle Brands Inc:

* Consideration for GCP share acquisition was $20 million in cash and 800,000 shares of common stock of company - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nk812B) Further company coverage:
