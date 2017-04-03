BRIEF-Castlight Health entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing

April 3 Castlight Health Inc
* Castlight Health Inc - on April 3, 2017 entered into a
second amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC
filing
* Castlight Health - amending and restating in its entirety
that certain amended and restated loan and security agreement,
dated as of August 29, 2016
* Castlight Health - Silicon Valley Bank agreed to refinance
existing term loan facility owed to bank under prior loan
agreement
* Castlight Health - amendment to increase availability
amount under existing recurring revenue loan facility under
prior loan agreement to $25 million
* Castlight Health Inc - loan agreement provides for a $25
million revolving credit facility
* Castlight Health Inc - borrowers may request borrowings
under revolving line prior to April 3, 2019, on which date
revolving line terminates
* Castlight Health Inc - loan agreement also provides for an
approximately $5.6 million term loan
Source text: (bit.ly/2nxzWfi)
