版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Castlight Health reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

April 26 Castlight Health Inc

* Castlight Health announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $132 million to $136 million

* Q1 revenue rose 22 percent to $27.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap loss per share about $0.24 to $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $28.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $125.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐