BRIEF-Cat Financial Q1 revenue of $662 mln, increase of 3 pct, compared with Q1 of 2016

April 25 Cat Financial:

* Cat Financial - reported first-quarter 2017 revenues of $662 million, an increase of $19 million, or 3 percent, compared with Q1 of 2016

* Cat financial - profit before income taxes was $167 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with $145 million for q1 of 2016

* Cat Financial says as of march 31, 2017, allowance for credit losses totaled $346 million, compared with $340 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: