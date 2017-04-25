BRIEF-Cat Financial Q1 revenue of $662 mln, increase of 3 pct, compared with Q1 of 2016

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Cat Financial:
* Cat Financial - reported first-quarter 2017 revenues of $662 million, an increase of $19 million, or 3 percent, compared with Q1 of 2016
* Cat financial - profit before income taxes was $167 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with $145 million for q1 of 2016
* Cat Financial says as of march 31, 2017, allowance for credit losses totaled $346 million, compared with $340 million
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.