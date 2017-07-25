BRIEF-CAT financial reports second-quarter 2017 revenues of $676 million

July 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CAT Financial says reported second-quarter 2017 revenues of $676 million, an increase of $17 million, or 3 percent, compared with q2 of 2016

* CAT Financial says second-quarter 2017 profit was $114 million, a $12 million, or 12 percent, increase from Q2 of 2016

* CAT Financial says during Q2, retail new business volume was $2.69 billion, a decrease of $367 million from Q2 of 2016

* CAT Financial says as of June 30, 2017, allowance for credit losses totaled $338 million, compared with $346 million at June 30, 2016