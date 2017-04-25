BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals announces favorable results for functional assessments in the MoveDMD trial for edasalonexent

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals announces favorable results for functional assessments in the MoveDMD trial for edasalonexent in duchenne muscular dystrophy at the American Academy of Neurology 69th annual meeting
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Part C interim results to be announced in Q3 2017 for MoveDMD trial for edasalonexent
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals - prespecified analysis of Part B data from MoveDMD trial shows improvement in rates of change across 5 functional assessments
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - consistent with Part A, there were no safety signals and edasalonexent was well tolerated in Part B of trial
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals - there were no treatment-related serious adverse events, no drug discontinuations and no dose reductions in Part B of trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.