BRIEF-Catalent reports Q3 earnings per share $0.21

May 4 Catalent Inc

* Catalent, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Catalent Inc - Catalent expects FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $435 million to $450 million and adjusted net income in range of $168 million to $183 million

* Catalent Inc - Expects FY 2017 self-funded capital expenditures in range of $130 million to $135 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Catalent Inc - Q3'17 ytd revenue $1,458.5 million increased 11% as-reported, or 14% in constant currency from prior year period

* Catalent Inc - Q3'17 revenue $532.6 million increased 22% as-reported, or 25% in constant currency from prior year period

* Q3 revenue view $472.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Catalent Inc - On May 2, co's board increased size of board from nine to ten members and appointed Madhavan Balachandran as a director of company