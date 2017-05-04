BRIEF-Catalent reports Q3 earnings per share $0.21

May 4 Catalent Inc
* Catalent, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal year 2017
results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Catalent Inc - Catalent expects FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA in
range of $435 million to $450 million and adjusted net income in
range of $168 million to $183 million
* Catalent Inc - Expects FY 2017 self-funded capital
expenditures in range of $130 million to $135 million
* FY2017 revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Catalent Inc - Q3'17 ytd revenue $1,458.5 million
increased 11% as-reported, or 14% in constant currency from
prior year period
* Catalent Inc - Q3'17 revenue $532.6 million increased 22%
as-reported, or 25% in constant currency from prior year period
* Q3 revenue view $472.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Catalent Inc - On May 2, co's board increased size of
board from nine to ten members and appointed Madhavan
Balachandran as a director of company
