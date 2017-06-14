版本:
BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences and ISU Abxis complete dosing of first patient cohort in Hemophilia B clinical trial

June 14 Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst Biosciences and ISU Abxis complete dosing of first patient cohort in Hemophilia B clinical trial

* Says plans to have top line data from in Hemophilia B clinical trial by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
