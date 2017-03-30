版本:
BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences announces emergence from key patent opposition period supporting marzeptacog alfa

March 30 Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst Biosciences announces emergence from key patent opposition period supporting marzeptacog alfa (activated), catalyst's lead clinical program

* Catalyst Biosciences - Inc Research selected as CRO for Phase 2/3 efficacy clinical trial of Factor VIIA, marzeptacog alfa (activated); trial to commence in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
