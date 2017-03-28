版本:
BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences gets IND approval in South Korea for subcutaneous factor IX program

March 28 Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst Biosciences announces IND approval in South Korea for next-generation subcutaneous factor IX program

* ISU ABXIS plans to initiate phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study in individuals with severe hemophilia B in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
