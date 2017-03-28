BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences gets IND approval in South Korea for subcutaneous factor IX program

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Catalyst Biosciences Inc
* Catalyst Biosciences announces IND approval in South Korea for next-generation subcutaneous factor IX program
* ISU ABXIS plans to initiate phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study in individuals with severe hemophilia B in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation