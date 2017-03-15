版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.05 excluding items

March 15 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Catalyst pharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.05 excluding items

* Catalyst pharmaceuticals inc- catalyst had no revenues in year 2016 or 2015

* Q4 revenue view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
