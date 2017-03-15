版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reports positive data from investigator-sponsored trial of firdapse

March 15 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces positive data from investigator-sponsored trial of firdapse® in treating musk antibody positive myasthenia gravis

* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc- expects additional data to be presented at upcoming medical congresses in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
