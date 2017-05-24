版本:
BRIEF-Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider

May 24 Catasys Inc:

* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
