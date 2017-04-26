BRIEF-Catchmark partners with MPERS to acquire North Georgia Timberlands

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Catchmark Timber Trust Inc:
* Catchmark Partners with MPERS to acquire North Georgia Timberlands
* Catchmark Timber Trust - under terms of 50-50 JV with MPERS, catchmark will be fiduciary for public pension fund's investment and will manage timberlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: