版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Catchmark partners with MPERS to acquire North Georgia Timberlands

April 26 Catchmark Timber Trust Inc:

* Catchmark Partners with MPERS to acquire North Georgia Timberlands

* Catchmark Timber Trust - under terms of 50-50 JV with MPERS, catchmark will be fiduciary for public pension fund's investment and will manage timberlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐