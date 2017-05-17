版本:
BRIEF-Caterpillar-CtW Investment Group urges Caterpillar shareholders to vote against re-election of audit committee members Dickinson, Muilenburg, And Osborn

May 17 Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar-CtW Investment Group urges Caterpillar shareholders to vote against re-election of audit committee members Dickinson, Muilenburg, And Osborn

* Caterpillar-CtW Investment Group also urges Caterpillar shareholders to vote against shareholder proposal amending company’s clawback policy Source text : bit.ly/2qsAeJk Further company coverage:
