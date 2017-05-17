BRIEF-Caterpillar-CtW Investment Group urges Caterpillar shareholders to vote against re-election of audit committee members Dickinson, Muilenburg, And Osborn

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar-CtW Investment Group urges Caterpillar shareholders to vote against re-election of audit committee members Dickinson, Muilenburg, And Osborn
* Caterpillar-CtW Investment Group also urges Caterpillar shareholders to vote against shareholder proposal amending company’s clawback policy Source text : bit.ly/2qsAeJk Further company coverage:
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.