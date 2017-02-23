版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:48 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar Group President de Lange buys 1,000 shares of common stock on Feb 21

Feb 23 Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar Inc Group President Bob de Lange reports purchase of 1,000 shares of co's common stock on Feb 21 at $99.32/ earnings per share - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2lARnwr) Further company coverage:
