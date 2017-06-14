版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc. says increase quarterly cash dividend by one cent to 78 cents

June 14 Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar inc. Announces increase in dividend rate

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.78per share

* To increase quarterly cash dividend by one cent to seventy-eight cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
