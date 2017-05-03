BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc updates on investigations

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters
* Caterpillar Inc - SEC notified co that it did not intend to recommend an enforcement action against Caterpillar in these matters
* Caterpillar - Search and seizure warrants at co's three facilities in March concern both tax and export activities, and related to ongoing grand jury investigation
* Caterpillar - Currently believe that the matter will not have material adverse effect on co’s consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity Source text: (bit.ly/2p92E82) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.