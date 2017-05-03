版本:
2017年 5月 4日 星期四 00:15 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc updates on investigations

May 3 Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters

* Caterpillar Inc - SEC notified co that it did not intend to recommend an enforcement action against Caterpillar in these matters

* Caterpillar - Search and seizure warrants at co's three facilities in March concern both tax and export activities, and related to ongoing grand jury investigation

* Caterpillar - Currently believe that the matter will not have material adverse effect on co’s consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity Source text: (bit.ly/2p92E82) Further company coverage:
