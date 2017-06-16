版本:
2017年 6月 17日

BRIEF-Caterpillar issues statement on Trump administration's Cuba announcement

June 16 Caterpillar Inc :

* Caterpillar statement on administration's Cuba announcement

* "Believes that engagement with Cuba continues to represent a strong opportunity - not just for American businesses" Further company coverage:
