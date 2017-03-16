BRIEF-Caterpillar retains ex-U.S. attorney general William Barr as outside counsel

March 16 Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar Inc - has retained former U.S. Attorney general William P. Barr as outside counsel

* Caterpillar-Jim umpleby has tasked barr with reviewing matters relating to search warrants executed at caterpillar facilities on march 2, 2017

* Caterpillar-Umpleby has also tasked barr to assist co in appropriately addressing matters relating to search warrants