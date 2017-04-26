版本:
BRIEF-Caterpillar says CEO's 2016 compensation was $15.5 mln

April 26 Caterpillar Inc:

* Caterpillar Inc - CEO Douglas Oberhelman's total compensation for 2016 was $15.5 million versus $17.9 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oN66Vx Further company coverage:
