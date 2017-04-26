BRIEF-Caterpillar says CEO's 2016 compensation was $15.5 mln

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Caterpillar Inc:
* Caterpillar Inc - CEO Douglas Oberhelman's total compensation for 2016 was $15.5 million versus $17.9 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oN66Vx Further company coverage:
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: