公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 02:41 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged co's taxes for years 2007 – 2012

March 10 Caterpillar Inc:

* Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged Caterpillar’S taxes for years 2007 – 2012

* "We disagree with the IRS’ position, have cooperated for requests for information"

* "Believe that we are compliant with tax laws and stand by our financial reporting"

* "Company was not contacted by the government nor the author prior to the report being obtained by the media" Further company coverage:
