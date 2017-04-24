版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended March up 1 pct

April 24 Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march were up 1 percent

* Caterpillar inc says north america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march 2017 were down 13 percent

* Caterpillar inc says latin america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march were down 25 percent

* Caterpillar inc says asia/pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march were up 46 percent - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐