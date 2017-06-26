版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Cathay General Bancorp announces extension of end date for Sinopac Bancorp deal

June 26 Cathay General Bancorp:

* Cathay General Bancorp announces extension of end date for Sinopac Bancorp acquisition

* Cathay General Bancorp - Cathay and Bank Sinopac Co agreed to extend "end date" under stock purchase agreement from July 8, 2017 to Sept 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
