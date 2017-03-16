BRIEF-Cato reports 4Q and full year earnings

US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as Fed minutes release draws near
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 16 Cato Corp
* "We believe 2017 will be another challenging year for Cato,"
* Company plans to open 13 new stores during 2017
* Reports 4Q and full year earnings
* For 2017, company anticipates closing up to 19 stores by year-end.
* Q4 same store sales fell 12 percent
* Q4 revenue $247.3 million
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $16 million
* "2016 was a very disappointing year. Overall apparel retail environment continued to be difficult and was compounded by several mistakes of our own"
* Sales for fiscal Q4 ended January 28, 2017 were $218.2 million, a decrease of 12 pct from sales of $247.3 million for Q4 ended January 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Wednesday it plans to expand its use of blockchain technology, pitching a service for buyers and sellers of natural gas that should help speed up and simplify transactions.
* Says plan can help cos exceed save more than $3 bln post merger (Adds details, shares)