BRIEF-Cato reports april same-store sales down 2 pct

May 4 Cato Corp:

* Cato reports april same-store sales down 2%

* April sales fell 2 percent to $80.6 million

* Q1 sales fell 17 percent to $237.7 million

* April same store sales fell 2 percent

* Says negative sales trends persisted throughout march and april as we continued to work through our merchandise assortment missteps

* Says still expect q1 earnings to be significantly less than last year

* Says april sales were impacted by shift of easter from march last year to april this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
