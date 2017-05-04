BRIEF-Cato reports april same-store sales down 2 pct

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Cato Corp:
* Cato reports april same-store sales down 2%
* April sales fell 2 percent to $80.6 million
* Q1 sales fell 17 percent to $237.7 million
* April same store sales fell 2 percent
* Says negative sales trends persisted throughout march and april as we continued to work through our merchandise assortment missteps
* Says still expect q1 earnings to be significantly less than last year
* Says april sales were impacted by shift of easter from march last year to april this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.