BRIEF-Cato reports March same-store sales down 21 pct

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Cato Corp:
* Cato reports march same-store sales down 21%
* March sales fell 22 percent to $93.2 million
* March same store sales fell 21 percent
* Cato Corp says "expect current sales headwinds to continue as we work through our merchandise assortment missteps"
* Cato Corp says during month of March, company opened two stores and relocated one store
* Cato Corp says march sales were negatively impacted by shift of Easter from march last year to April this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.