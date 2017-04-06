版本:
BRIEF-Cato reports March same-store sales down 21 pct

April 6 Cato Corp:

* Cato reports march same-store sales down 21%

* March sales fell 22 percent to $93.2 million

* March same store sales fell 21 percent

* Cato Corp says "expect current sales headwinds to continue as we work through our merchandise assortment missteps"

* Cato Corp says during month of March, company opened two stores and relocated one store

* Cato Corp says march sales were negatively impacted by shift of Easter from march last year to April this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
