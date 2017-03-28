BRIEF-Cavco Industries announces planned acquisition of Lexington Homes

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share
March 28 Cavco Industries Inc:
* Cavco Industries announces planned acquisition of Lexington Homes
* Purchase price, which will be paid in cash at closing and funded with Cavco's Internal Capital, was not disclosed
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation