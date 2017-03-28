版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Cavco Industries announces planned acquisition of Lexington Homes

March 28 Cavco Industries Inc:

* Cavco Industries announces planned acquisition of Lexington Homes

* Purchase price, which will be paid in cash at closing and funded with Cavco's Internal Capital, was not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
