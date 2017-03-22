版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Cavium Inc on March 20, 2017 entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement

March 22 Cavium Inc:

* Cavium Inc - on March 20, 2017 entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement

* Cavium - amendment provides for replacement of outstanding initial term loans with new term b-1 loans in principal amount of $612.3 million - sec filing

* Cavium inc - amendment provides for reduction of interest rate margin applicable to loans initially from 3.00% p a to 2.25% p a in case of libor loans Source text (bit.ly/2nKrFcu) Further company coverage:
