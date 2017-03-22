BRIEF-Cavium Inc on March 20, 2017 entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Cavium Inc:
* Cavium Inc - on March 20, 2017 entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement
* Cavium - amendment provides for replacement of outstanding initial term loans with new term b-1 loans in principal amount of $612.3 million - sec filing
* Cavium inc - amendment provides for reduction of interest rate margin applicable to loans initially from 3.00% p a to 2.25% p a in case of libor loans Source text (bit.ly/2nKrFcu) Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.