BRIEF-Cavium Q1 loss per share $0.75

April 26 Cavium Inc:

* Cavium announces financial results for q1 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.75

* Q1 revenue rose 125.3 percent to $229.6 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58

* Gross margins were 40.1 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to 43.4 pct in q4 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $227.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: