BRIEF-CB&I awarded contract for hydrocracking unit for Afipsky oil refinery expansion project

March 20 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv

* cb&i awarded contract for hydrocracking unit for afipsky oil refinery expansion project

* Chicago bridge & iron company nv - awarded a contract valued at approximately $460 million by neftegazindustriya, llc

* Project was included in cb&i's backlog in q3 of 2016

* Project developer is china national chemical engineering co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
