BRIEF-CB&I awarded contract for hydrocracking unit for Afipsky oil refinery expansion project

UK delays Euribor trial to 2018
LONDON, May 24 A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year.
March 20 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv
* cb&i awarded contract for hydrocracking unit for afipsky oil refinery expansion project
* Chicago bridge & iron company nv - awarded a contract valued at approximately $460 million by neftegazindustriya, llc
* Project was included in cb&i's backlog in q3 of 2016
* Project developer is china national chemical engineering co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl and other over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Says starting today, it's introducing redesigned Trending Results page; Users will be able to see new results page on iPhone in U.S. - blog