BRIEF-CB&I awarded contract for total ethane cracker project

March 28 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv

* CB&I awarded contract for total ethane cracker project

* Has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $1.3 billion by Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company - contract to provide engineering, procurement, construction for an ethane cracker project located in Port Arthur, Texas

* New Cracker will have an ethylene capacity of one million metric tons per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
