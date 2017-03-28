BRIEF-CB&I awarded contract for total ethane cracker project

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv
* CB&I awarded contract for total ethane cracker project
* Has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $1.3 billion by Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company - contract to provide engineering, procurement, construction for an ethane cracker project located in Port Arthur, Texas
* New Cracker will have an ethylene capacity of one million metric tons per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.