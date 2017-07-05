FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-CB&I awarded storage tank contract by Venture Global LNG
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
2017年7月5日 / 中午12点26分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-CB&I awarded storage tank contract by Venture Global LNG

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv:

* CB&I awarded storage tank contract by Venture Global LNG

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV- awarded contract valued at nearly $200 million by Venture Global LNG, U.S. based liquefied natural gas export company

* Chicago Bridge & Iron-under contract co to provide, on turn-key basis, 2 single-containment LNG storage tanks; construction of tanks expected to begin in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

