版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-CB&I reports cumene and phenol Technology Award in China

May 8 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV:

* Chicago Bridge & Iron - contract by Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp for license, engineering design of cumene, phenol plant expansion in Ningbo, China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐