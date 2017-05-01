BRIEF-CBL & Associates properties announces the sale of the outlet shoppes at Oklahoma City

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 CBL & Associates Properties Inc:
* Press release - CBL & Associates Properties announces the sale of the outlet shoppes at oklahoma city
* CBL & Associates Properties - Co, Jv Partner Horizon Group properties, closed on sale of outlet shoppes at oklahoma city for gross sales price of $130 million
* Net proceeds were used to reduce outstanding balances on company's lines of credit
* CBL'S share of net equity proceeds, after retirement of secured loans and closing costs, was $38.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt