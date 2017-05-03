BRIEF-Cbl & Associates reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52

May 3 Cbl & Associates Properties Inc
* Cbl & Associates properties reports results for first
quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52
* Cbl & Associates Properties Inc qtrly funds from
operations per diluted share $0.53
* Cbl & Associates properties qtrly noi declined $1.8
million, due to $2.6 million decrease in revenue, partially
offset by $0.8 million decrease in operating expense
* Cbl & Associates Properties Inc - anticipates ffo, as
adjusted, in range of $2.18 - $2.24 per diluted share for 2017
* Cbl & Associates Properties Inc sees same-center noi
growth in range of negative 2.0% - 0% in 2017
