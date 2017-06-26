版本:
BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering

June 26 CBOE Holdings Inc:

* CBOE Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering

* CBOE Holdings Inc - priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its 1.950% senior notes due 2019

* CBOE Holdings Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay amounts outstanding under its term loan facility.

* CBOE Holdings Inc - estimates that net proceeds from offering will be approximately $298 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
